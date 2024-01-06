Police release teenagers arrested on suspicion of theft after 17-year-old dies in Halesowen crash

A 17-year-old died in the fatal crash that took place on Coombs Road, Halesowen, at around 3.17am on Friday.

The car involved in the crash pictured being removed from the scene on Friday

West Midlands Police said the 17-year-old was in a car which "failed to stop" for officers moments before hitting the tree near the junction of Coombs Road and Amber Way.

The matter has since been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Two 16-year-old boys who were also in the car were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, with their injuries.

They were also arrested on suspicion of theft.

On Saturday morning, West Midlands Police confirmed that the pair had since been released.

A spokesman for the force said: "Both 16-year-olds have now been de-arrested. One has been discharged from hospital, while the other remains in hospital."

The Express & Star has contacted the IOPC for comment.