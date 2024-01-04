Councillor named as candidate for General Election

Ryan Priest has been named as the prospective parliamentary candidate to take on the sitting Conservative MP James Morris.

The seat will be contested when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fires the starting gun for the campaign, which is widely expected to be sometime this year.

Mr Priest, who represents Cradley and Wollescote ward on Dudley Council, said: “It’s time to stop the pantomime.

"I’m ready for the rematch with James Morris MP here in Halesowen to make sure our community, and our country, gets the fair deal we deserve.

“Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are two sides of the same coin, with no real difference in policy between them.

“I refuse to let the next election be a choice between incompetence in red or incompetence in blue.”