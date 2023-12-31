Own an executive five bedroom house - for less than you would expect
A five-bedroom semi-detached home in a section of green space is selling for only £675,000.
The mammoth-sized property, located on Hodgetts Drive, Halesowen, features five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a triple car garage and even a jacuzzi and dedicated pizza oven.
The property is described as the "ideal family home" by estate agents Taylors, with the house being listed on the property website Zoopla.
On the website, Taylors described the house: "A superb, executive, five-bedroom detached home having extended and improved throughout, situated in this pleasant cul de sac position.
"With gas central heating and double glazing, comprising, welcoming hall, delightful lounge, with log burning stove, dining room and a superb open plan living kitchen with integral appliances."
See a full range of pictures below.
The building is a dream home for those with a healthy bank account, with a price tag of £675,000, which also includes a "mature rear garden" that comes equipped with a jacuzzi and pizza oven.
The premises also come with a patio area in the back garden, which features seating, lights, and an overhead rain cover.
More information on the building, including a full range of pictures, can be found on the Zoopla website zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66307267/