Environment Agency issues flood warning for Halesowen

The Environment Agency said on Thursday: "River levels have risen at the Halesowen Manor Way gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of property is possible today. Flooding may affect properties along Chadbury Road and Woodman Close.

"No further significant rainfall is forecast for the rest of today, but further showers are possible. We expect river levels to remain high for the rest of today."

The flood warning area is Illey Brook at Halesowen, from Manor Way to the Shenstone Trading Estate.

The River Stour and Illey Brook flooded in 2008, wrecking several residents' homes and prompting the Environment Agency to install an early warning system.

The Environment Agency warning added: "We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid contact with flood water and call 999 if in immediate danger."