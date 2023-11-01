Shell Corner's Remembrance Service set to be the biggest yet

Personalised remembrance wreaths are being sold and volunteers sought to help transform Shell Corner in Halesowen, ahead of the Royal British Legion service at 7pm on Saturday, November 10.

Shell Corner is named after a World War One Navy armour shell which adorned an traffic island for decades until the 1970s when it disappeared during alterations to the road. It is believed to have been sold for scrap on the order of a blasé council employee.

However, Halesowen North councillor, Stuart Henley, who was in the Auxiliary RAF before becoming a fireman, spearheaded a four-year campaign to get a new shell statue near the site of the original.

Erected in 2018, the new shell has become a gathering point for the community, especially during the annual commemorations for the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Councillor Henley told the Express & Star: "It took four years to get it in place. It's been great how many visit the area for the shell. Been up by the shell and seen veterans, school children and locals pop to the site to look at the shell and remember.

"The significance of Remembrance Day in the area and further afield cannot be overstated. It's an event that has been growing in importance each year.

"While organising it can be a challenge, the end result is truly worth it. Remembrance Day brings people of all ages together to honour and remember those who served and continue to serve our country. It's a heartfelt thank you to these individuals."

He added: "What's even more remarkable is the support from companies and locals who attend the event and purchase wreaths. These contributions help raise much-needed funds for The Royal British Legion, a cause that plays a vital role in supporting veterans and their families."

He added: "This year's event will have the Deputy Lieutenant and Dudley Mayor in attendance, adding to the significance of the occasion. Please note that Maple Road and the Long Lane slip road will be closed for the event. To ensure you get a good position, arrive before the Remembrance event starts at 7pm.

"We are also after two or three volunteers to assist in setting up the event and afterwards too. For everyone please try and get there 10 minutes before."

To volunteer, buy a wreath or for more information contact Councillor Henley on his Facebook page.