Cowboy builder ordered to repay more than £36,000 for 'shoddy' work carried out on Halesowen home

Eduart Cela, of Quinton Lane, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to an offence under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulation at Dudley Magistrates' Court in May 2023.

The plea comes after an investigation by trading standards into 'shoddy work' carried out at a couple's home in Halesowen.

Cela had started the work on the home in July 2021 after being given architectural plans of an extension.

The couple paid a total of £31,700 in staged payment during the works. When the extension was completed in September 2021, the couple were unhappy and made a complaint to trading standards.

Following the complaint, the work was investigated by an independent surveyor, who concluded the work showed a severe lack of skill and care.

In December, Cela was sentenced to a two-year community order, 10 rehabilitation days and 240 hours of unpaid work.

However, following further investigations into Cela's finances, Cela was ordered to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on May 2, where he was ordered to pay back £36,772 to the homeowners, and costs of £8,624,29.

The builder was also given three months to pay back the homeowners or face 18 months imprisonment.

Dr Mayada Abuaffan, director of public health at Dudley Council, said: "Trading standards have been extremely thorough in this investigation in order to trace Cela’s finances, so the homeowners are able to receive their money back.

"Let this be a warning to others that we will leave no stone unturned. I am delighted we have managed to obtain justice for this resident."