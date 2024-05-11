New Black Country lager being launched today - this is where you can find it
A new light lager brewed in Netherton is being launched today just in time for the summer.
By John Corser
Skirmisher, a 3.8 per cent beer, from Mousesweet Brewery, will be going on sale at Roberto's Bar in High Street, Halesowen.
The bar is owned by Roberto Ross, the director of Cult of Oak Brewery at Central Park Industrial Estate, where he also brews the Mousesweet brand of beers.
"Saturday will be the first chance for anyone to try my new lager," he said.
The brewery is soon to move to new, bigger premises in Netherton.