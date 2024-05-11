New Black Country lager being launched today - this is where you can find it

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Skirmisher, a 3.8 per cent beer, from Mousesweet Brewery, will be going on sale at Roberto's Bar in High Street, Halesowen.

The bar is owned by Roberto Ross, the director of Cult of Oak Brewery at Central Park Industrial Estate, where he also brews the Mousesweet brand of beers.

"Saturday will be the first chance for anyone to try my new lager," he said.

The new lager is brewed in Netherton

The brewery is soon to move to new, bigger premises in Netherton.