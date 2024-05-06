Asking price reduced for pub-turned-play centre site which has permission for new homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The site of The Chainmaker, on Colley Gate in Halesowen, which also includes a former brewery and car park, is on sale for £725,000. Last year it went on the market for £825,000.

Planning permission for the former brewery/outbuildings to be refurbished and converted into three one-bedroom flats and building two three-bed houses - which would be similar in appearance to neighbouring houses on Colley Gate - was approved in January 2023.

At present the building - which ceased being a trading pub around a decade ago - is used as a children's play centre with a flat on the first floor.

The children's play centre which is on the market for £825,000. Photo: Fisher German

Listing the site, agents Fisher German say: "The property is a three storey building (formerly a public house) of traditional brick construction under a pitched tiled roof.

"The ground floor currently comprises two main rooms, with ancillary WC accommodation, has most recently been used as a children’s play centre. There is scope to convert this to residential accommodation subject to any necessary planning consent.

The rear of the site showing the former pub and brewery buildings. Photo: Fisher German

"There is living accommodation on the first floor, which has planning permission for two separate flats. There is basement/cellar area. The building is Grade II Listed.

"There is a barn next to the main building which has planning consent for three terraced houses. Within the main grounds, there is planning permission for two detached houses, with possibly scope for more development, subject to planning permission."

The Chainmaker in 2015 after it closed as a pub and before the children's play centre moved in

Giving permission for the housing plans, a Dudley Council officer said: "The sympathetic conversion of the former brewery building for residential purposes is to be encouraged. It is considered that the design, scale and appearance of the new housing and the impact of both schemes upon the amenity of adjacent residents is, on balance, acceptable. The amended parking layout is supported."

