Academy trust launches Talent Institute to empower educators

Dawn Haywood and Leyla Palmer have both spoken of the benefits of the new initiative

The Windsor Academy Trust (WAT) Talent Institute brings together the vast range of Continuous Professional Learning (CPL) opportunities offered by Halesowen-based Windsor Academy Trust, supporting more teachers than ever before to acquire new skills, develop more competencies and receive support to progress their careers.

The Talent Institute’s official launch took place on Monday, October 2, with attendees including staff from across the Trust as well as guests from the National Institute of Teaching and the Trust’s partners in delivering CPL courses, including the University of Birmingham.

The event was a celebration of the Trust’s achievements thus far in creating an environment to nurture staff and support them to cultivate a broader skill set, as well as setting out the vision for the new institute.

This included contributions from colleagues from across the Trust who have benefited from taking part in various CPL courses.

Throughout the event, attendees were given the opportunity to learn more from guest speakers about the importance of staff development and creating a strong culture.

These speakers included Masters’ graduates supported by the Trust, ECT mentors supporting newly qualified teachers across the Trust, as well as the National Institute of Teaching’s (NIot) founding Director of Partnerships, Emma Rennison.

Following the conference, staff across the Trust are excited and geared up for the year ahead as they look forward to utilising the knowledge and opportunities available to them through the new Institute to fulfil the Trust’s mission of unlocking the academic and personal potential of students at each of their schools.

Leyla Palmer, head of professional development and talent at Windsor Academy Trust, said: “Our Talent Institute brings together our entire CPL offer under one umbrella, giving a base from which to continue the excellent work we do for staff professional development.

"Ensuring a pipeline of highly qualified professionals – inside and outside the classroom – is pivotal in guaranteeing the best for our school communities.

“The Talent Institute represents our commitment to creating a culture of continuous professional learning, where staff members are encouraged to grow, learn and succeed.”

Dawn Haywood, CEO of Windsor Academy Trust, said: “The launch of the WAT Talent Institute represents a very exciting moment for Windsor Academy Trust, as we demonstrate our deeply held commitment to ensuring all our teachers, leaders and professional services staff have access to the highest quality professional learning opportunities.