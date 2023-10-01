Manufacturer makes application to knock down building and build new one

Ultravalve have made an application to demolish its current building and build a brand new one. Photo: Google Street Map

Ultravalve Limited in Halesowen has made the application to Dudley Council under the Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 to demolish its current warehouse, distribution and trade retail counter building on Maple Tree Lane.

As part of the application, the company would then look to build a new two storey building for warehouse, distribution, trade retail counter and offices with seven new additional parking spaces.