Manufacturer makes application to knock down building and build new one

By James VukmirovicHalesowenPublished: Comments

A Black Country car valve producer has applied for permission to demolish its existing premises and build brand new offices.

Ultravalve have made an application to demolish its current building and build a brand new one. Photo: Google Street Map
Ultravalve have made an application to demolish its current building and build a brand new one. Photo: Google Street Map

Ultravalve Limited in Halesowen has made the application to Dudley Council under the Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 to demolish its current warehouse, distribution and trade retail counter building on Maple Tree Lane.

As part of the application, the company would then look to build a new two storey building for warehouse, distribution, trade retail counter and offices with seven new additional parking spaces.

Dudley Council has said that anyone looking to make representations about the application should do so within 21 days of the date of the notice on September 19.

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News