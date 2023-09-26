Man taken to hospital after overturning car

Fire and ambulance crews deal with the crash on High Park Road in Halesowen. Photo: Black Country Radio

Members of West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service were called to reports of a car overturning on High Park Road in Cradley in Halesowen on Tuesday.

A fire engine and brigade response vehicle from Haden Cross Fire Station and an ambulance and paramedic crew from West Midlands Ambulance service were called to the scene at around 6pm.

They found a car on its side which had collided with a parked car and overturned, with the driver side on the ground, and worked to right the vehicle onto its wheels.

Fire crews then freed the elderly man from his car by cutting off the roof and windscreen and left him in the care of paramedics, who took him to Russells Hall Hospital as a precaution.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before 6pm on Monday 25 September, we responded to an incident on High Park Road in the Cradley area of Halesowen.

"A fire engine and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle from Haden Cross responded, both arriving within five minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a collision involving two cars, one of which was parked.

"A trapped man was freed by firefighters who used cutting equipment to release him.

"The casualty was left in the care of paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"We handed the scene over to West Midlands Police, who arranged recovery of the vehicle. Crews left the scene at 7.05pm."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received the call around 5.54pm of a rollover of a car on High Park Road in Halesowen following a collision with another car.

"We sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene and found a car on its side, with the elderly driver still inside.