Green light given to demolish row of eyesore derelict shops in Cradley

Councillor Patrick Harley at Colley Gate

It comes after Dudley Council bosses approved plans to clear the site in Colley Gate to make way for a new brownfield housing development.

The local authority completed the purchase of 122, 124 and 126 Colley Gate this summer, following the serving of a compulsory purchase order in January.

The council now owns all four derelict shops, which stand empty on the corner of Colley Gate and Colley Lane.

Last week council bosses gave the go-ahead to survey, demolish and clear the site, with planning approval in place for eight one-bed apartments to be built there.

And contractors arrived on site on Wednesday morning to begin preparation works to clear the land.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "I have made it clear that regeneration is a top priority for the council in the year ahead.

"I have also been very vocal that we should be doing all we can to bring vacant brownfield sites back into use to protect our green belt, as we are doing here.

"It’s been a long road to get to this point and I thank local people for bearing with us, but our patience and perseverance has paid off and we are now in a position to take this development forward."

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: "These properties have been an eyesore in Colley Gate for far too long.

"It took us a long time to bring them into council ownership. But it’s important now we have them that we move quickly.

"That is why I am delighted to see workmen on site today to start clearing the land.