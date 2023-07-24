Landmark former Streetbike building in Halesowen to be bulldozed

The building used to be home to Streetbike

The office and showroom building, also formerly home to 3D Kitchens, on Mucklow Hill is one of the most recognisable buildings in the town.

However, owners JLE Ventures, are planning to demolish the building and create a brand new supermarket and Starbucks coffee shop.

Halesowen North Councillor Stuart Henley revealed the plans to his constituents after meeting the building's owners.

He said: "I have an update on the plans for the previous location of 3D Kitchens. After communicating over the last week with the representative for JLE Ventures, I would like to inform you that they are proposing to demolish the existing building and construct an Asda retail unit, along with a cafe with a drive-through Starbucks coffee shop.

An artist's impression of the new building

"These plans will be submitted to the council in the coming weeks, and you will have the opportunity to express your support or opposition during the planning process.

"Furthermore, the agent is open to receiving any inquiries, concerns, or other feedback through me. If you have any questions or wish to share your thoughts, please feel free to reach out, and they will address all inquiries received."

Previously Dudley Council officers deemed though the building is 'historic' it is not old enough to be saved through listing or other means.

A report by council officers states: "A number of neighbour objections have been raised regarding the loss of the existing buildings and it is recognised that the premises is recorded on the Historic Environment Record.

"However, there is nothing to suggest from the historic environment records or from a desk top study that the buildings have significant historic environment value that would be sufficient to justify the serving of an Article 4 direction to prevent their demolition.

"Therefore, there are no available material grounds to resist the demolition of these buildings."

Halesowen resident Mark Pirie believes there are already enough supermarkets in the area, with a similar ASDA at the former site of the Kings Highway pub.

He said: "If they drove half a mile up the road they would see almost the same development, how many Asdas do we really need?"

Another resident, Louise Maisey added: "This will severely impact the traffic via the island surely not safe as already a very very busy junction."

If successful the owners plan to start demolition work in October.