Police launch appeal after teenager robbed of bag at knifepoint in Merry Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police in Dudley are asking the public for information that might lead them to two people wanted on suspicion of robbery.

A teenage boy was approached by two people at the Merry Hill shopping centre at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 26.

The pair are said to have threatened the boy with a knife before making off with his bag.

Do you recognise this man?

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 get in touch via Live Chat and quote crime number 20/294597/24.