Toy brand set to feature in Tesco stores across region

Following a successful trial at the start of the year, The Entertainer is working on a programme to open in Tesco stores around the UK.

The Entertainer carried out a trial in 35 Tesco locations from October 2022 and, following its success, the company’s curated toy zones are now being rolled out to all 853 UK and Republic of Ireland Tesco stores.

This means that Tesco Superstores and Extra stores in the Black Country and Staffordshire will be able to stock The Entertainer’s range of brands such as Barbie, Nerf, L.O.L. and Paw Patrol, as well as its exclusive ranges, the Addo brand and Early Learning Centre.

Stores set to feature the products in the Black Country will include the Wolverhampton Superstore on Marston Road, the Dudley Extra on Birmingham New Road, the Cradley Heath Extra on Foxoak Street, the Walsall Extra on Littleton Street, the Willenhall Superstore on Neptune Industrial Estate, the West Bromwich Extra on New Square and the Stourbridge Extra in the Crown Centre.

In Staffordshire, stores will include the Stafford Extra on Newport Road, the Hednesford Superstore on Victoria Street, the Rugeley Superstore on Power Station Road, the Cannock Superstore on Hawks Green District Centre, the Lichfield Extra on Church Street and the Walsall Brownhills Superstore on Silver Street and the Kidderminster Superstore on Castle Road in Wyre Forest.

Hednesford's Tesco Superstore will be among the stores in Staffordshire selling toys from The Entertainer

As well as providing customers with the benefits of an extended range, they will also be able to earn Clubcard points on in-store purchases from The Entertainer and benefit from Clubcard prices promotions on toy products.

Andrew Murphy, The Entertainer CEO, announced the news on LinkedIn.

He said: “This expansion will give The Entertainer the largest number of retail locations of any toy retailer in the UK.

"It’s a huge opportunity, but also a huge undertaking and logistical challenge.

"Getting to this point has required a great collaborative effort between almost every part of our organisation and our counterparts in Tesco.

"It’s been a great team effort and I want to thank everyone across both businesses who has done so well and moved so quickly to get us set for success.”

Tesco managing director of home and clothing Jan Marchant said: “We’re really excited to be bringing The Entertainer to Tesco stores across the UK and Ireland.

“Our initial trial was really popular with customers and we look forward to introducing even more customers to the great range of toys from The Entertainer, making it easier for customers to pick up a gift for their little ones in-store.”