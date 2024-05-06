Express & Star
15 of the highest rated Wetherspoon pubs in the region

The time for a cold pint in the sun has nearly come.

By Lauren Hill
Published

Our region is full of great pubs – country pubs and gastro pubs if you're feeling fancy, or a good and simple Wetherspoon for a slightly cheaper night out.

We all have our own favourite spot, but for those looking to try out a different one and don't know where to go, here are some of the highest rated Wetherspoon pubs in the region.

  • The Court of Requests, Oldbury - 4.2

  • The Avion, Walsall - 4.2

  • The Waterfront Inn, Brierley Hill - 4.2

  • The Cross Inn, Kingswinford - 4.2

  • The Hedgeford Lodge, Cannock - 4.2

  • The Royal Tiger, Wednesfield - 4.1

  • The William Shenstone, Halesowen - 4.1

  • The Sir Henry Newbolt, Bilston - 4.0

  • The Bloxwich Showman, Walsall - 4.0

  • The Clifton, Dudley - 4.0

  • The Full Moon, Dudley - 4.0

  • The Linford Arms, Cannock - 4.0

  • The Abraham Darby, Brierley Hill - 4.0

  • The Chequers Inn, Stourbridge - 4.0

  • The Bellwether, Wednesbury - 3.9

