15 of the highest rated Wetherspoon pubs in the region
The time for a cold pint in the sun has nearly come.
Our region is full of great pubs – country pubs and gastro pubs if you're feeling fancy, or a good and simple Wetherspoon for a slightly cheaper night out.
We all have our own favourite spot, but for those looking to try out a different one and don't know where to go, here are some of the highest rated Wetherspoon pubs in the region.
The Court of Requests, Oldbury - 4.2
The Avion, Walsall - 4.2
The Waterfront Inn, Brierley Hill - 4.2
The Cross Inn, Kingswinford - 4.2
The Hedgeford Lodge, Cannock - 4.2
The Royal Tiger, Wednesfield - 4.1
The William Shenstone, Halesowen - 4.1
The Sir Henry Newbolt, Bilston - 4.0
The Bloxwich Showman, Walsall - 4.0
The Clifton, Dudley - 4.0
The Full Moon, Dudley - 4.0
The Linford Arms, Cannock - 4.0
The Abraham Darby, Brierley Hill - 4.0
The Chequers Inn, Stourbridge - 4.0
The Bellwether, Wednesbury - 3.9