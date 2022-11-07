Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Swimming pool at Halesowen leisure centre opens after revamp

By Thomas ParkesHalesowenPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The swimming pool at Halesowen Leisure Centre has reopened as the “last piece in the jigsaw” of a multi-million pound revamp.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, poolside after the revamp
Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, poolside after the revamp

Contractors completed the final phase of the works and swimmers were welcomed back to the leisure centre from 6.30am on Monday.

The centre’s transformation also includes a new changing village, high-spec gym, soft play area, café and a wellness suite with power assisted gym equipment.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "While the delays have been immensely frustrating for everyone, I am really pleased that we are finally in a position to get the pool back open again.

"We’ve had fantastic feedback from centre users on the other elements of the project and I know many customers can’t wait to get back in the pool, myself included.

"It is the last piece in the jigsaw of a major revamp which has transformed the facility inside and out. Along with the new £18 million Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre in Dudley and improvements at Crystal in Stourbridge, it represents the biggest investment in leisure services the borough has seen for decades."

For information on opening times, activities, classes and memberships at the three borough leisure centres, go to dbleisure.co.uk

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News