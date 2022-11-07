Swimming pool at Halesowen leisure centre opens after revamp

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, poolside after the revamp

Contractors completed the final phase of the works and swimmers were welcomed back to the leisure centre from 6.30am on Monday.

The centre’s transformation also includes a new changing village, high-spec gym, soft play area, café and a wellness suite with power assisted gym equipment.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "While the delays have been immensely frustrating for everyone, I am really pleased that we are finally in a position to get the pool back open again.

"We’ve had fantastic feedback from centre users on the other elements of the project and I know many customers can’t wait to get back in the pool, myself included.

"It is the last piece in the jigsaw of a major revamp which has transformed the facility inside and out. Along with the new £18 million Duncan Edwards Leisure Centre in Dudley and improvements at Crystal in Stourbridge, it represents the biggest investment in leisure services the borough has seen for decades."