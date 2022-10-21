Fire crews tackle blaze at mechanics workshop in Halesowen

Firefighters were called to Woodman Road just before 7.55am on Friday.
People were urged to take care when travelling through the area as there was a large amount of smoke.
A West Midlands Fire Service spokeswoman said: “At 7.54am on Friday, West Midlands Fire Service were called to reports of a fire on Woodman Road, Halesowen.
"Due to the size of the fire our fire control operators dynamically mobilised a number of additional appliances for this incident to effectively manage the incident and keep the public safe.
“Crews tackled a fire in a building used as a mechanics workshop, with firefighters using breathing apparatus, main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"Crews will remain on site for some time to dampen down and ensure the area remains safe.”