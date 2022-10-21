Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews tackle blaze at mechanics workshop in Halesowen

By Lisa O'BrienHalesowenPublished:

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a building used as a mechanics workshop in Halesowen.

Firefighters were called to Woodman Road just before 7.55am on Friday.

People were urged to take care when travelling through the area as there was a large amount of smoke.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokeswoman said: “At 7.54am on Friday, West Midlands Fire Service were called to reports of a fire on Woodman Road, Halesowen.

"Due to the size of the fire our fire control operators dynamically mobilised a number of additional appliances for this incident to effectively manage the incident and keep the public safe.

“Crews tackled a fire in a building used as a mechanics workshop, with firefighters using breathing apparatus, main and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

"Crews will remain on site for some time to dampen down and ensure the area remains safe.”

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News