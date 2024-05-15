Wolves fans have damning verdict on VAR after survey

Gary O’Neil’s side have been on the wrong end of several controversial decisions this season that has caused uproar among the supporters.

Now, in a survey of around 800 fans carried out by the Wolves 1877 Trust, 67 per cent of fans said VAR in its current format would impact their decision to attend games next season.

Around 19 per cent said no, while around 13 per cent were unsure.

A Trust statement read: “The Trust is pleased that at a recent fan advisory board meeting, the senior management at Wolves shared our disaffection with VAR.”

Meanwhile, the survey also focused on ticket prices at Wolves, with the club yet to announce prices for next season.

On season tickets, 25 per cent of those asked said any increase at all would be unacceptable, while almost nine per cent said they would attend games regardless of what the percentage increase was.

There was similar concerns if match day tickets and membership prices were increased with 25 per cent saying any rise is unacceptable and more than 25 per cent saying they would not renew their membership if there was any rise.

Trust chair Daniel Warren said: “Wolves fans’ loyalty needs to be rewarded by the club, at a time where the club is experiencing record revenues, it needs to take the pressure off its fan base. Wolves should announce a freeze as we have had rises every season since returning to the Premier League. Year-on-year price increases are becoming the norm and fans are being used as cash cows.

“This survey shows there is a risk of Wolves fans walking away from Molineux if rises are to continue for the 24/25 season. The club shouldn’t rely on a season ticket waiting list to fill seats at Molineux as the vast majority of people on the waiting list are members and a large number of them are considering not renewing their membership.

“There’s also a lack of investment in the stadium with Molineux falling behind our competitors, a perceived lack of investment in the first team, and disaffection with VAR. Match-going fans are now second-class citizens due to VAR. There is poor communication between officials and fans and TV audiences have the benefit of commentary from pundits who see replays. Gary O’Neil has worked wonders this season, but the fan base has been vital to continued success.”