Man raised in Black Country speaks of importance of his role in Queen's funeral

Philip Tibbetts (top left) in uniform as King Charles II leaves St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh

Those of the words of a man raised in Halesowen who has been involved with Queen Elizabeth II's funeral arrangements due to having ceremonial duties.

Philip Tibbetts, who is Scotland's official flag expert, has already been at the heart of developments following Her Majesty's death at Balmoral aged 96.

He was part of a group which received the Queen's coffin at St Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, to lie in state on Monday and where people paid their respects.

Mr Tibbetts was front and centre during this occasion – in his bright ceremonial uniform – because of his role at the Court of the Lord Lyon in the country.

The historic authority, based in Edinburgh, regulates heraldry in Scotland and maintains the register of grants and arms – and dates back hundreds of years.

Philip Tibbetts (the first in colourful uniform) during the Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh, publicly proclaiming King Charles II as the new monarch.

It means Mr Tibbetts has been involved with arrangements relating to the Queen's funeral and is likely to be involved with duties in Westminster.

The 37-year-old told the Express & Star: "This has just been a whirlwind of feelings and emotions, and I'm not going to lie – it's more than a little bit scary.

"I'm essentially this symbol and it's important to get it right, not for my pride but to uphold the traditions of the country and to give the Queen the best send off she deserves and for the nation as well.

"When I'm in uniform I'm wearing the Royal Arms and it's important to do it well for the public and those watching on TV – and that includes my family in the Black Country, it's important to do it for them as well."

Philip Tibbetts (on the bottom right-hand side) at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh.

Tibbetts man made a name for himself helping communities to develop their own flag, including the incredibly well-known Black Country Flag and others in the area.

It led to him being eventually recognised as the first-ever Honorary Vexillilologist in 2018, before being named the March Pursuivant Extraordinary last year.

Mr Tibbetts, who has Scottish roots and now lives in the country, is the first holder of the latter ceremonial role – essentially meaning he is the most junior officer of arms within the historic authority – in almost a decade.

And his boss – the most senior figure within the Court of the Lord Lyon – has been involved with planning around Operation Unicorn, the Scottish equivalent of Operation London Bridge which transpired after the death of Her Majesty.

"We have a number of duties during this time – which came more suddenly than we expected," he said.

"You will have seen there were proclamations around the UK as well and I was on duty for the biggest ones in Scotland – at The Mercat Cross in Edinburgh, before we marched to another proclamation at Edinburgh Castle. Because I'm the most junior herald, I'm the one at the front – I'm leading the heralds."

Philip Tibbetts in his ceremonial uniform.

"I will not be seeing my wife and daughter for two weeks by the time it's all over, I'm trying to have phone conservations with people wherever possible," Mr Tibbetts admitted.

Mr Tibbetts studied at Huntingtree Primary School and Earls High School in Halesowen, and King Edward VI College in Stourbridge, before he left the area and later settled down in Scotland with his Scottish wife.