Voters given BID team a second term of developing town

Halesowen BID celebrate with key stakeholders after being given a second term

Halesowen voted in favour of a second term for the Halesowen Business Improvement District (BID), meaning that Halesowen BID will continue in supporting the town’s businesses and investing in Halesowen’s future.

Every BID Levy payer in the town had the opportunity to vote in the ballot and 84 per cent of the voters gave their approval of the BID’s second term.

During their first term, the Halesowen BID have overseen an increase in footfall to the town centre, most notably in June 2020 when Halesowen was listed as the fastest footfall recovery rate in the UK.

The BID has also secured more than £300,000 of investment into the town focusing on green space and town centre experiences in order to keep Halesowen tidy, presentable and an attractive destination for visitors.

In its first term, the BID lobbied the local authority for free parking, installed new security systems including CCTV and a security radio network as well as managing the setup and celebrations around the annual Christmas Lights Switch-on.

The BID became a valuable support for businesses during the pandemic helping to secure grants, funding and tax relief for many of the independent businesses facing the crisis alone.

In its second term proposal, the BID have pledged to focus on continued business support working closely with businesses owners, create an experiential town and invest in an eco-friendly future.

Vicky Rogers, BID Manager said “We’re thrilled to be back for a second term! The results of the ballot simply emphasise the huge support we have received from local businesses.”

“The result highlights the confidence the businesses in Halesowen have in the BID and we are ready to continue to work on their behalf to help Halesowen thrive!”