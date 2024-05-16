12-year-old boy accused of murder tells jurors he took out £40 machete 'because it was cool'

The boy, wearing a pale blue shirt with a tie, was given an anti fidgeting device on the stand and had an adult with him to explain proceedings at Nottingham Crown Court.

Speaking softly, the boy, who wore black rimmed glasses and had braided hair, was asked questions by his own defence lawyer, the prosecutor and his co-defendant's lawyer.

Asked if he had bought the machete online, he said: "No, I bought it off a friend of a friend for £40."

Shawn Seesahai died from his wounds at the scene

Rachel Brand KC, defending the boy, asked: “Apart from the night that we are talking about on the Stowlawn field, on other nights or other days had you taken that knife out in public with you? Why did you take it out in public with you?”