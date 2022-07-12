Notification Settings

Halesowen College governor donates spare hair to The Little Princes Trust

By Adam SmithHalesowenPublished:

Halesowen College governor Helene Jones has donated 17 inches of hair to The Little Princess Trust.

Helene donated her hair
The Trust provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Helene received help from the College’s hair and beauty department for the special hair cut. She had extra hair to spare after growing it throughout the pandemic.

She said: “This donation will make a massive difference to some young person’s life and thank you to the College for helping me.

"My student stylist, Orla, was very professional, ensuring the hair was collected carefully for donation, and did a great new short haircut. I hope this will encourage others to donate to this fantastic cause.”

