35 firefighters battle severe straw blaze near M5

By Nathan RoweHalesowenPublished: Last Updated:

More than 30 firefighters were sent to tackle a severe fire involving 60 tonnes of straw in Halesowen.

Illey Lane, Halesowen

Seven fire engines and 35 firefighters were sent to the blaze which started at around 2.45pm on Friday and saw straw in two farm buildings go up in smoke near where gas cylinders and fuel were stored.

The blaze happened at a farm off Illey Lane, which was closed throughout the operation due to the remote location meaning a water relay system had to be set up

The lane runs from Bromsgrove Road and Kitwell Lane next to the M5.

Crews had the fire out by 4:30pm and stayed at the scene to allow for remaining straw to be burned under controlled conditions.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 2.45pm on March 25 we responded to a fire involving around 60 tonnes of straw off Illey Lane, Halesowen.

"Seven fire engines and 35 firefighters attended, with the first crew arriving within four minutes of being mobilised.

"This was a severe fire in two farm buildings, where gas cylinders and fuel were also stored.

"Illey Lane was closed between Bromsgrove Road and Kitwell Lane during our firefighting operations which, because of the remote location, involved setting up a water relay system.

"The fire was confirmed to be out by 4.30pm, but remaining straw was then burned under controlled conditions.

"The fire crews were from Woodgate Valley, Haden Cross, Stourbridge, Brierley Hill, Kings Norton, Northfield and Smethwick fire stations."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

