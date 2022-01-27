Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Historic hall being put up for sale by council

By James VukmirovicHalesowenPublished:

An historic part of a Black Country town's night time economy has been put up for sale.

Halesowen’s Cornbow Hall has been put up for sale by Dudley Council
Halesowen’s Cornbow Hall has been put up for sale by Dudley Council

Dudley Council is set to sell Halesowen's Cornbow Hall after revealing the town centre venue is losing £100,000 a year.

The council is in negotiations to sell the hall, which has been home to concerts, pantomime and comedy shows for a number of years, as well as finding alternative uses as a community centre.

Councillor Simon Phipps, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Enterprise, said: "It was hoped that another organisation could take on the venue and turn it around.

"Despite significant levels of public interest at the time, and a number of proposals being put forward over several years, none have proved viable.

"An offer has been made by the current leaseholders of the building to buy the hall and the council is negotiating to sell the property as at this time it is the best possible financial option the council has.

“Like any organisation the council must seek the best possible value for money, even more so because our money comes from tax payers.

"Unfortunately, the Cornbow Hall has been losing over £100,000 per year, which clearly in the current climate is no longer sustainable.

"I understand this may come as a disappointment to those who used it as a community venue, as it is for myself and my colleagues, but we will work closely with them to find suitable alternative venues for their activities."

The news of the planned sale has been met with disappointment by Vicky Rogers, Halesowen Business Improvement District (BID) manager, who said it was an historic part of the town.

She said: "Halesowen doesn't have a huge night time economy, but this was something which really added to it and I know a lot of people would be really sad to see it go.

"I'm interested to see who's going to take over and what they plan to do as Halesowen is a thriving town and it would be wonderful to have a new and vibrant service running this venue.

"The town is one of the best performing for recovery after the pandemic and we've got so much going for us with Halesowen in Bloom and and the passionate community behind it, so I hope someone can buy it and invest in it."

Halesowen
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News