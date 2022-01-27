Historic hall being put up for sale by council

Halesowen’s Cornbow Hall has been put up for sale by Dudley Council

Dudley Council is set to sell Halesowen's Cornbow Hall after revealing the town centre venue is losing £100,000 a year.

The council is in negotiations to sell the hall, which has been home to concerts, pantomime and comedy shows for a number of years, as well as finding alternative uses as a community centre.

Councillor Simon Phipps, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Enterprise, said: "It was hoped that another organisation could take on the venue and turn it around.

"Despite significant levels of public interest at the time, and a number of proposals being put forward over several years, none have proved viable.

"An offer has been made by the current leaseholders of the building to buy the hall and the council is negotiating to sell the property as at this time it is the best possible financial option the council has.

“Like any organisation the council must seek the best possible value for money, even more so because our money comes from tax payers.

"Unfortunately, the Cornbow Hall has been losing over £100,000 per year, which clearly in the current climate is no longer sustainable.

"I understand this may come as a disappointment to those who used it as a community venue, as it is for myself and my colleagues, but we will work closely with them to find suitable alternative venues for their activities."

The news of the planned sale has been met with disappointment by Vicky Rogers, Halesowen Business Improvement District (BID) manager, who said it was an historic part of the town.

She said: "Halesowen doesn't have a huge night time economy, but this was something which really added to it and I know a lot of people would be really sad to see it go.

"I'm interested to see who's going to take over and what they plan to do as Halesowen is a thriving town and it would be wonderful to have a new and vibrant service running this venue.