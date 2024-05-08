Four fire crews rush to Coseley factory unit blaze as staff evacuated

Four fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle from Dudley, Tipton, Willenhall, Fallings Park and Wolverhampton stations were scrambled to Anchor Road at around 1.40pm on Wednesday.

The blaze is being tackled by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using two hose reels.

West Midlands Fire Service reported that everyone was evacuated from the site before their arrival and a roll call confirmed everyone was accounted for, with no casualties.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We responded to Anchor Road, Coseley shortly after 1.40pm on Wednesday (8 May).

"Four fire engines and a 4×4 brigade response vehicle from Dudley, Tipton, Willenhall, Fallings Park and Wolverhampton stations responded.

"This is a fire in a factory unit. Two hose reels are in use by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

"Everyone was evacuated from the site before our arrival and a roll call confirmed everyone was accounted for. There are no casualties."