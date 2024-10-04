Plans to turn well-known pub into supermarket confuse the Black Country with Wiltshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

But the developer behind the scheme for The Old Chainyard in Coseley may need to amend its application to Dudley Council, after submitting data for a pub in Wiltshire instead.

An unnamed retailer – believed to be Asda – has applied to turn the pub in Castle Street, Coseley, into a grocery store.

But a planning statement issued by CPC Planning Consultants, in support of the application, confuses it with The Masons Arms – a pub in Wiltshire.

The proposals will see the pub extended at the rear to provide 3,634 sq ft of floorspace.