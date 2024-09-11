Robber with 'lengthy criminal record' who used hammer and knife to rob food store is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Alfie Young, aged 39, targeted One Stop Shop in Coseley on January 15, where he stole alcohol, and at Heron Foods, Tipton the next day.

However, he used a hammer and a knife to threaten staff at Heron Foods, which increased his sentence. Staff were shocked to see Young enter the shop with the weapons and steal bottles of spirits.

Young pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery on the first day of his trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court in July. He had originally denied the charges to police and at magistrates court but changed his mind when presented with the evidence before trial.