Man arrested after 'attempted abduction' of teenage girls in Coseley

The youngsters told officers they were approached separately in the Coseley area on Sunday evening.

The teenagers were allegedly asked to get into a car, but neither of them did and they instead reported it to police.

A suspect was detained after being spotted by officers in Birmingham city centre at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of attempted abduction, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

He remained in policy custody on Monday afternoon as police continue with their investigations.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact the force via Live Chat on its website, or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 20/865769/24.