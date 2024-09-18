'It's all been very scary' Family escape Bilston home after TV 'exploded' and bedroom went up in flames

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Fire Service were called to an address on Hill Avenue in Bilston at around 6.30pm on Tuesday night to reports of a fire in the front bedroom of a two storey house.

They sent crews from Bilston, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Tipton who on arrival found the blaze had engulfed the right side of the house.

The front bedroom's window has been boarded up after the window shattered in the heat.

Homeowners Jimmy, aged 84, and Beryl, aged 79 were in the house at the time with their son, grandson, and family dog.

What seems to have been some plastic drawers have been destroyed in the blaze

Their daughter, who did not want to be named and who was not in the house at the time, said her brother was in the bathroom when he heard a 'loud bang'.

"When he rushed back to the front bedroom it was on fire, the TV had exploded," she said.

A pile of burnt waste

A bed that was also ruined by the fire

"He tried to put it out, then the window blew out and that's when the whole right side of the house started to engulf in flames.

"Luckily everyone made it out."

The bedroom has been boarded up after the window was shattered in the heat.

She said if it had happened at night they might not have made it.

"We're very emotional but grateful that everyone is ok," she added.

The family thanked West Midlands Fire Service crews for coming to their aid within five minutes, and for coming back to check on them and the house throughout the night.

Jimmy's daughter added: "Now we're just dealing with the aftermath, it's all been very scary.

"The whole right side of the house is destroyed, and the smoke damage is all over the rest of the house.

"We're really thankful to our community as well, I've lost count of the amount of cups of teas that have been brought over."

Jimmy, added: "I was born during the war, we'll get through this."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Just before 6.50pm on Tuesday we responded to a fire at a semi-detached house in Hill Avenue, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton. This was a fire in a first-floor bedroom, which is believed to have started in a faulty TV. The first of our crews arrived five minutes after being mobilised. Four fire engines were sent, plus an aerial platform. The entire room and roof space of the property were damaged by the fire, but it had been extinguished by around 8pm."

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene with one ambulance.

A spokesperson for WMAS said: "We were called by the fire service to reports of a property fire in Bilston at 6.57pm lastnight. One ambulance crew attended. Two men were assessed but declined treatment and were discharged on scene."