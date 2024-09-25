Man charged over attempted child abduction of three girls in Dudley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dwayne Blackstock, also known as Dwayne Sheppard, has been charged with three counts of attempted abduction in Coseley.

It comes after West Midlands Police were alerted to an incident involving one girl in Coseley and then a second incident in Coseley involving two girls.

The 35-year-old of Goodrest Croft in Birmingham appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday.

He was remanded in custody until his next trial at Birmingham Crown Court on October 22.