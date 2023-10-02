Brierley Hill's Faces photographic project to be kept for future generations to enjoy

The Faces project

People of all ages took part in the ‘100 Faces of Brierley Hill’ project, which was showcased through a series of events during September.

Now the project through images and film will also become part of Dudley Archives so future generations will be able to see what life in Brierley Hill and Dudley Borough was like during 2023.

Currently, the images, featuring those who live, shop and work in the town, are on display at Brierley Hill Market in the High Street.

Throughout the summer, a team of creatives popped up in various spots along Brierley Hill High Street, aiming to capture the town’s residents and gather personal stories of their relationship to the town.

Led by creative producer Becky Thompson, along with photographer Kelly Hadley and filmmaker Paul Stringer, the team conducted portrait sessions and creating an archive that delves into why Brierley Hill holds a unique place in people’s affections.

A total of 100 individuals, alongside a handful of pets, have been captured through the portrait sessions, which took place along Brierley Hill High Street, at Mecca Bingo, the Market Hall, St Michael’s Church and Team Pumpkin Boxing.

Visitors to Heritage Open Week, during September, were invited to several events across the town and were able to view an exhibition of the stunning black and white portraits.

Becky commented: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work in Brierley Hill.

"All of the people that we have photographed or spoken to have been so warm and generous.

"I hope everyone who has been part of the project gets to see the beautiful portraits and film they have helped to create. With the Dudley Archives taking the project it is a great legacy for the area and will be a history of how we were in 2023."

The project started as an idea by creative producer Kerry O’Coy who works with Creative Black Country and CoLab Dudley to help co-design creative projects with local people.

Kerry said: “I was delighted to be awarded a commission by the Brierley Hill Cultural Consortium to help make this project happen. It’s thanks to the funding they have from Historic England that has made the project possible.

"Working with a talented creative team to bring 100 Faces to life is a wonderful way for local people to see themselves, as well as people they recognise, as part of a creative project that has a legacy.

"We are excited that the images and film will also become part of Dudley Archives so future generations will be able to see what life in Brierley Hill and Dudley Borough was like during 2023.”