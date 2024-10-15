Man charged after cannabis factory discovered in Brierley Hill
A man has been charged after police discovered a cannabis factory in Brierley Hill.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
West Midlands Police said the drugs grow in the town had caused "considerable distress to residents".
Writing to X just before 7.30am on Tuesday, Brierley Hill Police added that electricity at the site had been "dangerously bypassed".
A man was arrested following the drugs warrant and later charged and remanded with cultivating cannabis abstracting electricity.
Pictures taken by police at the scene show a large number of cannabis plants in a room at the site of the factory, which were later removed by officers.