Man charged after cannabis factory discovered in Brierley Hill

West Midlands Police said the drugs grow in the town had caused "considerable distress to residents".

The cannabis factory has since been removed by police. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

Writing to X just before 7.30am on Tuesday, Brierley Hill Police added that electricity at the site had been "dangerously bypassed".

Police said the electricity had been 'dangerously bypassed'. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

A man was arrested following the drugs warrant and later charged and remanded with cultivating cannabis abstracting electricity.

The cannabis factory was said to have caused 'distress' to residents. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

Pictures taken by police at the scene show a large number of cannabis plants in a room at the site of the factory, which were later removed by officers.