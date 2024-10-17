Man arrested after trying to steal items from Dudley homeware store
A suspected shoplifter has been charged as police continue to tackle retail crime as part of a Safer Business Action Week.
By Lauren Hill
On Tuesday afternoon a man was detained by shop security after attempting to steal a number of items from a homeware store in Brierley Hill.
Pavel Biskup, aged 28 from Netherton has been charged with theft.