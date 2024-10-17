Express & Star
Close

Man arrested after trying to steal items from Dudley homeware store

A suspected shoplifter has been charged as police continue to tackle retail crime as part of a Safer Business Action Week.

Plus
By Lauren Hill
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday afternoon a man was detained by shop security after attempting to steal a number of items from a homeware store in Brierley Hill.

Pavel Biskup, aged 28 from Netherton has been charged with theft.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular