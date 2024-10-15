New dawn for Merry Hill Centre as flagship lifestyle store replaces Debenhams and opens to the public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new flagship Harvey Norman store opened on Friday at the centre in Brierley Hill, filling the space left empty after Debenhams closed its store down in May 2021.

The store in Merry Hill is the first-ever store opened in England by the Australian chain, which owns more than 300 stores in eight countries across the world and sells more than 100 brands across its stores since it first opened in 1982.

Lachlan Roach said the Merry Hill Centre and the West Midlands were the perfect places to open the first English store

It features dedicated areas for each product category, including a cooking appliance centre that has been specifically designed for Merry Hill’s visitors, and a range of in-store services including click & collect and Love Tech.

The opening of the store on Friday marked the launch of the brand on English soil, with Lachlan Roach, managing director of Harvey Norman UK, saying the store was very much based on great value, big brands and great customer service and said they had chosen Merry Hill as the site for the flagship store because of the diversity of the region.

Lachlan Roach said Harvey Norman focussed on lifestyle, technology and innovation

He said: "We love the population density as the West Midlands region has more than five million people and it's a similar market to New Zealand, where we've got 46 stores, and Ireland, where we've got 16.

"We really like how dense the population is, because from a logistics standpoint, we can get to all those people in not a very big distance at all.

The store has been separated into household and bedroom items and home electronics

"Secondly to that, what we really like about the West Midlands is the vibrancy of the diversity, the different people with different tastes to support our massive range of appliances and furniture and bedding."

Mr Roach said the idea of Harvey Norman was to provide a store that had something for everyone, from a kettle that costs £19 to a SMEG kettle designed by Dolce and Gabbana which costs £599, and spoke about the type of goods sold at the store.

There's a vast array of items on offer at a range of prices

He said: "We focus on lifestyle, technology and innovation, so whether you're after a lounge, a bed, a big screen TV or the latest in cooking applications, Apple laptops and all that great stuff, you can come and shop with us and we've got you covered on everything.

"We're very proud that we're supporting more than 75 locals with jobs in just our first store alone and the centre management have been fantastic to deal with and, over the first three days of trade, we've been very appreciative of the great people that have been coming in and checking out the store.

There are items for the home all around the store

"We've been very humbled by the reaction as we wanted to build a flagship store in the region and people are loving it and there are so many people coming in and telling us stories about how they used to shop in Debenhams, which is great and I hope they'll stay with Harvey Norman now that we're in the same building."

Seats of all type are on sale in the home section

Known as the home of big brands, visitors to the store can choose from a variety of home appliances, technology, and entertainment from well-known names such as Dyson, Shark, Apple, Samsung, LG, Miele and Sage, and Harvey Norman’s range includes a selection of luxury furniture, from sofas and dining sets to bedroom suites, mattresses, and an assortment of smaller items including kitchenware.

The new store takes a significant portion of the former Debenhams space on the Lower Mall, offering a store experience unique to Merry Hill, including a brighter entrance atrium.

The store is catering for all types, all needs and all seasons

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill, said: “We’ve eagerly awaited the arrival of global home, lifestyle and technology retailer, Harvey Norman.

"They truly offer something for everyone, bringing a wide range of homewares, furniture and appliances in an exceptional store environment for our visitors to enjoy.

Harvey Norman has also got one eye on the festive season, with decorations on sale

"Merry Hill now has the store you need to find those big, important purchases for your home with confidence.

"And with thousands of free parking spaces at our front door it makes it effortless too.

The home electronics contains a vast array of items from popular brands

“The opening of this retail giant comes at an exciting time for the centre, and it takes Merry Hill to the next level as we continue to evolve, so our visitors can enjoy everything they need in one destination, under one roof.

“The Harvey Norman team has got some exciting plans for the new store in the coming months, which we hope to share soon.”

Household and kitchen items were all over the different sections

The store was full of shoppers on the Monday after the launch, trying out the different goods and looking at possible additions for their home from the extensive range on offer.

Mike and Jann Richards had travelled down from Quarry Bank to see the store and have a look at the electrical goods and both seemed impressed by the store.

Mike and Jann Richards were both very impressed with the new store

Mike, 65, said: "It's very nice indeed and nice to see the store open again after being closed for so long when Debenhams closed.

"It seems well laid out, very bright and with a good range of stock and the staff seem really helpful as well as they don't crowd you and they ask you if there's anything, then go away.

Laptops from popular brands are available for purchase

"I can see why they brought it here as it's quite a popular area with the Merry Hill Centre and you get a lot of bigger stores coming here, so hopefully, it'll last longer that Debenhams did."

Jann, 66, said: "It's been very nice, with a lot of nice people and I think they've got a great atmosphere in the store.

"I think we'd probably come back for the electrical equipment as we don't often buy chairs and beds and things like that, but we'd definitely get the electrical equipment."

A large number of televisions were on sale, with the most expensive going for nearly £25,000

Another couple taking a look around were Greg Smith and Holly Richardson from Kidderminster, with both saying that the store looked great and they'd been inspired to have a look as they were walking past.

Greg, 38, said: "It's very bright and welcoming, which is great as I'd not heard much about Harvey Norman before.

Greg Smith and Holly Richardson praised the brightness of the store and the friendly staff

"Hopefully, it'll bring more footfall to the centre, as well as bring more shops in as it gives people the opportunity to open flagship stores if it does well."

The store is large and has plenty of space for people to walk around

Holly, 39, said: "I'd walked past this the other day when I saw it was opening and thought it would be worth us popping today.

"I've seen lots of different things and I like the fridge freezers, so it's good to see there's so much stuff here."