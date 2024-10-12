Boy, 16, charged in connection with Brierley Hill stabbing that's left man in hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with wounding in connection with the incident on Thursday, when the injured man was found on Brierley Hill High Street at around 6.30pm.

West Midlands Police has now charged the boy with wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Saturday.

An 18-year-old woman, who has also been arrested, has been released on conditional bail.

The injured man remains in hospital with injuries which are not life-threatening.

Police were called on Thursday evening

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We've increased reassurance patrols in the area but we're not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

"We're continuing to appeal for information and you can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting 4454 of 10 October."

The incident has left locals worried.

Tracey Allbright, 52, of Brierley Hill, said: "It's getting worse I think. I didn't see it happen, but you could see the blue lights everywhere. It's terrifying really.

"It's getting bad everywhere, you hear of knife attacks way too often these days. It's honestly so scary to even walk around the street these days. I hope they're alright."