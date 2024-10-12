'It's getting worse, it's terrifying': Locals on edge after 18-year-old stabbed in Brierley Hill
Residents have spoken of their concerns following a stabbing incident that left one teenager in hospital and two others in custody.
'I can't believe there was another one.' That was the reaction of Tracey Allbright, a resident of Brierley Hill town centre who was only a street away from where an 18-year-old man was knifed this week.
The concern comes following an incident on High Street at around 6.30pm on Thursday that left a young man with serious injuries. Police have since arrested an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder.
Now, residents of the area have spoken to the Express & Star about their concerns after seeing the mass of blue lights descend on their streets.
Tracey Allbright, 52, of Brierley Hill, said: "It's getting worse I think. I didn't see it happen, but you could see the blue lights everywhere. It's terrifying really.