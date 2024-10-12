'It's getting worse, it's terrifying': Locals on edge after 18-year-old stabbed in Brierley Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

'I can't believe there was another one.' That was the reaction of Tracey Allbright, a resident of Brierley Hill town centre who was only a street away from where an 18-year-old man was knifed this week.

The concern comes following an incident on High Street at around 6.30pm on Thursday that left a young man with serious injuries. Police have since arrested an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder.

Now, residents of the area have spoken to the Express & Star about their concerns after seeing the mass of blue lights descend on their streets.

Tracey Allbright, 52, of Brierley Hill, said: "It's getting worse I think. I didn't see it happen, but you could see the blue lights everywhere. It's terrifying really.