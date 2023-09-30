Woman in her 20s killed in suspected hit-and-run - 18-year-old man arrested

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/02/2019 - House Fire in Sycamore Lane, Highfields, Stafford....

The woman in her 20s was on a pedestrian crossing on Thorns Road, Quarry Bank, when she was struck at around 8pm on Friday night. Despite ambulance crews' efforts she died at the scene.

West Midlands Police said a vehicle was found abandoned nearby and the suspected driver presented himself at a police station later the same evening.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in custody.

A police spokeswoman said the road was closed for several hours into Saturday morning whilst the serious collision investigation team carried out their investigation, reopening just after 8.30am