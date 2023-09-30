Woman in her 20s killed in suspected hit-and-run - 18-year-old man arrested

The woman in her 20s was on a pedestrian crossing on Thorns Road, Quarry Bank, when she was struck at around 8pm on Friday night. Despite ambulance crews' efforts she died at the scene.
West Midlands Police said a vehicle was found abandoned nearby and the suspected driver presented himself at a police station later the same evening.
An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in custody.
A police spokeswoman said the road was closed for several hours into Saturday morning whilst the serious collision investigation team carried out their investigation, reopening just after 8.30am
Officers are examining CCTV from the area and speaking to witnesses to establish what happened, and anyone with information who has not yet spoken to an officer should contact them via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website quoting log 4547 of 29/9.