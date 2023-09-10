Going like the clappers at bell ringing event

They will also be able to get their hands on a piece of history when the pick up some very special handbells, which were made by company responsible for Big Ben and the Liberty Bell.

The event will be held on Saturday at St Michael's Church in Brierley Hill, where people can ring out their own tunes.

The bells were discovered when the church bell ringing at Brierley Hill was revived in 2017, ringers came across a set of dilapidated handbells in the ringing room. Some were cracked, some had clappers missing and many of the leather handles had rotted away.

Thanks to a grant from the Fisher Trust and support from St Michael’s Church grants were achieved to refurbish the bells.

It was discovered that the bells were 150 years old and manufactured by the Whitechapel Bell Foundry – the same company that made Big Ben and the Liberty Bell

The Liberty Bell is a symbol of American independence and democracy that was cast in 1752 and first rung in 1776 to announce the signing of the Declaration of Independence

The bells have also been loaned to schools for Christmas activities and the songwriters compiling the Brierley Hill Songbook.

Organiser Tim Sunter, who is also an expert bell ringer, said: "We would love it for people to come along and have a go. They will have great fun and can record themselves on their phones or other gadgets."

A heritage open day event, the music runs from 10.30am to12.30pm.