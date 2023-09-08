Faces of Brierley Hill on display at town market

100 Faces at Brierley Hill Market

The artwork will be on display at the ToilArt Gallery at the market from today and is part of Heritage Week which includes various events in the town throught next week.

The project team had been popping up on the High Street taking people’s photos during the summer and collecting stories to build an archive of what gives Brierley Hill a special place in people’s hearts.

Brierley Hill Market Hall on High Street is hosting the display

It will be also presented in a documentary format as part of a wider presentation of local heritage projects at The Civic tomorrow as well as the market.

Co-ordinator Becky Thompson, said the idea behind the project was to capture people’s reactions to the changing face of the area. She said: “We asked participants about their links to and memories of Brierley Hill. It was a really informal process to find out what the area means to local people and their impressions on how the area has changed and how the area is represented now.”