Brierley Hill Primary School head Teresa Allport is retiring after 15 years and is pictured with school ambassadors Bethany Wood and Ben Redding, both aged 11.

Teresa Allport is stepping down from her position at the end of the summer term in July.

Mrs Allport will leave Brierley Hill Primary School in Mill Street after a long association, saying it is the finest of the eight schools she has worked at.

A native of Yorkshire, she is returning to her home town of Pontefract, but spoke of her sadness at leaving the school which she said "gets under your skin and deep in your heart".

But she said she needed to return home to Yorkshire to move on with her life with the support of her family. She also felt the need to be close to her mum whilst she continues to battle cancer.

In a letter to the school community, Mrs Allport, who currently lives in Stourbridge, said: "I am deeply saddened to be leaving, as I have had the most amazing experience at Brierley Hill Primary School. I can say with complete honesty that Brierley Hill children are the best pupils I have ever met and with over 34 years of teaching experience in eight different schools I have had the pleasure to teach thousands of pupils.

"We have children who are full of compassion, who care for one another and live our values every single day. They make me extremely proud, and I know they will all go on to do great things in later life.

"Although I am sad to be leaving, I am excited about the future, and the next chapter I wish the Brierley Hill family all the best. I will be with you all until the end of the summer term and will be working with the governors to ensure a smooth transition moving forward. I will miss you all."

In a letter to parents, chair of governors Julie Bate paid tribute to Mrs Allport.

It said: "l am sure that you will agree that Mrs Allport has been a very dedicated headteacher and resilient leader, who has passionately led her team, to ensure that the children have the best possible start to their education.

"She has championed Brierley Hill Primary School, within the wider community and has worked tirelessly to ensure the school has a strong sense of family.