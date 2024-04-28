Country and Phil Collins to be celebrated on music nights at civic hall

Now seen by over 400,000 fans live and watched by millions on TV, the 2024 tour will showcase tributes to Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Don Williams, Patsy Cline, Charley Pride, Tammy Wynette and Kenny Rogers.

New tributes to icons Hank Williams, Alan Jackson, Glen Campbell, Garth Brooks and Jim Reeves will be included with countless other well-known sing along hit songs in a country music extravaganza.

The show features three superb singers in Kelan Browne, Tracey McAuley and Antony McBrien, who are all accompanied by a superb live band of musicians and state -f-the-art production that is guaranteed to transport the audience to Nashville and back in one night.

It takes place on Saturday, May 4, with tickets £25.

Then later in the month music from a home grown talent will take centre stage when And Finally.. Phil Collins comes to the Civic fronted by singer Chris O'Connell, who brings to the stage the charisma and characteristics of the man who fronted Genesis and sold 150 million albums in his solo career.

This production delivers a two-hour high energy show packed full of Phil’s solo hits including ‘In The Air Tonight’, ‘Another Day In Paradise’ and ‘Sussudio’ along with a sprinkling of Genesis hits for good measure.

Featuring some of the country's top touring musicians, two drum kits and the esteemed 'And Finally Horns' this is a great opportunity to come and celebrate the illustrious career of Phil Collins.

It takes place on Sunday, May 19 and tickets cost £24 in advance.

For details of all events at Brierley Hill Civic Hall, visit bhillcivic.co.uk/home.