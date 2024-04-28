Multiple fire crews deal with large blaze in Brockmoor

Firefighters from Brierley Hill, Tipton, Stourbridge, Dudley and Bilston stations responded after multiple emergency calls.

The incident was described as a "large fire on Premier Trading Estate in Brockmoor".

At around 8.30pm, people were told to avoid the area.

However, by around 10.30pm the incident had been "scaled down" and people were no longer being told to avoid.

West Midlands Fire Service thanked residents for their patience.