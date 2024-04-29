Fire at Brierley Hill industrial estate involved 'large quantity' of rubbish

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fire crews were called to the Premier Trading Estate off Leys Road, Brockmoor, at around 7.40pm on Saturday.

Residents were urged to avoid the area while work was carried out to extinguish the flames.

Fire crew left the scene at around 10.30pm

West Midlands Fire Service has since confirmed the blaze involved a "large quantity" of materials and rubbish.

A spokesman added: "Four main jets and two hose reels were in use. Just after 10.30pm, (fire crew) sent a message saying damping down had been completed and they were leaving the scene.

A pile of rubbish and materials were involved in the fire

"After using a thermal imaging camera the following morning, they found there were no remaining hot spots and the incident was closed."

Pictures taken at the site the morning after the blaze show the devastation left behind, including a pile of rubbish which appears to have been damaged in the flames.