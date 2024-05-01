'Wanted' man arrested and car seized after officers find knife

Brierley Hill Police said a car made off from officers and the occupants of the vehicle quickly 'decamped'.

They arrested a man after finding a knife in his pocket.

Officers also found the man was wanted in relation to an offence involving a large disorder, assault and weapons.

On X, a Brierley Hill Police spokesperson said: "This car made off from us, and occupants decamped.

"We detained a male, where we found a knife in his pocket.

"Further checks showed he was wanted for another offence involving a large disorder, assault and weapons. He was arrested, car was seized."

West Midlands Police has been approached for more information on the arrest.