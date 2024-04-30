Pub installs new defibrillator thanks to help with funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Tenth Lock pub on Delph Road in Brierley Hill has become the latest location in the area to host a lifesaving Automated External Defibrillator for the local community.

Funded with help of match funding from the Department of Health and Social Care and a £750 donation from Marstons Brewery, the publicly accessible machine is now charged and ready for use should any customers or nearby locals suffer a cardiac arrest.

Nicola, manager at the Tenth Lock, said: "Our customers were ready to start the long process of fundraising for a new defib.

"But, with the help of the grant Adam forwarded to us through London Hearts and an incredible donation from Marstons to make up the rest, we’re so pleased that our pub and the surrounding community now have our own life saving defibrillator.

"We'll be arranging free training here at the pub to help locals get the confidence to use it, and also work to get a bleed kit here as well."

After being made aware that Nicky and the Tenth Lock team were planning to fundraise for a defib at the pub, Brierley Hill and Wordsley South councillor Adam Davies pointed Nicky in the direction of a grant application opportunity being funded by the Department for Health and Social Care and delivered by London Hearts.

The application was approved and Marstons Brewery generously donated the full £750 required to secure the match funding.

The group were pleased to be able to officially unveil the new lifesaving device

Councillor Adam Davies said: “I’m so pleased Nicky, Paddy and the team were successful with their application which has led to yet another life-saving defibrillator being made available in our community.

“There are a lot of people to thank for this new defib being installed; customers got involved and the donation from Marstons meant the match funding could be secured nice and quickly.”

Councillor Wayne Little, councillor for Brierley Hill and Wordsley South said: “The more defibrillators we can get installed in the local area, the better the survival chances will be for anyone who suffers a cardiac arrest.

“It’s fantastic when local businesses and community locations like the Tenth Lock are so determined to host a defib on their premises, so credit to Nicky and the team for putting themselves forward.”

To find out more about the grants for defibrillators, go to defibgrant.co.uk/