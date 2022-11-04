Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Residents living near chemical plant advised not to set off fireworks this Bonfire Night

By Nathan RoweBrierley HillPublished: Comments

Residents living near a chemical plant have been advised not to set off fireworks and risk causing a "dangerous incident".

Canal Street. Photo: Google
Canal Street. Photo: Google

Those in Brierley Hill who live near Hammond Chemicals on Canal Street have been urged to make use of locally organised events this Bonfire Night weekend.

The warning comes as fireworks in the area "could cause a potentially dangerous incident" at the plant.

A Brierley Hill Fire Station spokesperson said: "For residents of Brierley Hill who live near Hammond Chemicals on Canal Street can we advise you to not set off fireworks in that area and to instead go to an organised event as fireworks in this area could cause a potentially dangerous incident at this plant."

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News