Residents living near chemical plant advised not to set off fireworks this Bonfire Night

Those in Brierley Hill who live near Hammond Chemicals on Canal Street have been urged to make use of locally organised events this Bonfire Night weekend.

The warning comes as fireworks in the area "could cause a potentially dangerous incident" at the plant.

A Brierley Hill Fire Station spokesperson said: "For residents of Brierley Hill who live near Hammond Chemicals on Canal Street can we advise you to not set off fireworks in that area and to instead go to an organised event as fireworks in this area could cause a potentially dangerous incident at this plant."