Craft charity makes 1,300 poppies for Brierley Hill war memorial display

Lisa Maidment and Wendy Lowry from Crafting for Communities and Councillor Adam Davies

Crafting For Communities founder Lisa Maidment offered the group's help to Brierley Hill Councillor Adam Davies.

He said: "We’re so grateful to Lisa and the volunteers at Crafting For Communities for their time and effort making so many extra poppies for this year’s display.

"Our newly restored War Memorial is a permanent reminder of the sacrifice made by those who served to defend our country and way of life – particularly the hundreds of local men and boys who died in the horrific wars of the late 19th and early 20th centuries."

He added: "It’s so important that we continue to remember their sacrifice, and these poppies will help us to do that by making sure this year’s period of Remembrance is even more thought-provoking."

Lisa Maidment added: "Our makers just loved doing the poppies, to make a vibrant display and to show our respect to those who fought for us. We saw the display from last year and knew we could make it even better.

"As a group, we love to make a difference to our communities. Either to provide relief to discomfort or to spread joy, and we can't wait to see the finished display for Remembrance Sunday.”