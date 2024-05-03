I met Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi having a battle at Brierley Hill indoor market as they get ready for Star Wars themed event.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stallholders at Brierley Hill indoor market have been gearing up for a Star Wars themed event which will see appearances from C3PO, R2-D2, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, The Mandaorian and other famous stars of the series with face painting, interactive activities and a treasure trail all planned.

Jason Woods from Wood's Spuds and Buds gets a fright as he meets Darth Vader who will be present at Brierley Hill Indoor Market's Star Wars day on Saturday

It will be supplemented by Star Wars activities at the nearby Brierley Hill Library including book readings, colouring for kids and a treasure trail.

There will also be Comic Con event at Arena Combat Archery within a Light Saber flash of the market. It will see up to 20 exhibitors will be on hand with books, magazines and memorabilia from the famous movie franchise plus range of other sci-fi genres including Marvel.

Paul Johnson, Steve Bridgwater, Dawn Homer and Roger Adams look forward to the Star Wars themed event at Brierley Hill indoor market on Saturday

Star Wars fan Roger Adams, who has been a stall holder at Brierley Hill Market for 32 years, helps organise theme days at the market and says it gives everyone a boost from traders to visitors.

Stall holders at Brierley Hill indoor market dressed up in authentic Star Wars costume to promote the theme day which will take place on Saturday. Events will also take place at Brierley Hill Library and Arena Combat Archery.

He said: "This is the first time we have done a Star Wars day and it is already proving popular as have others including Peaky Blinders, a Victorian day and 80s event.

Events"The stall holders put in a pound a week from their rent to help fund the events which have always been well attended.

"There has been a lot of work going on around improving the facade of the market and recreating it's 1930s look as well as major resurfacing of the roads and infrastructure outside on the high street.

"It is all finished now and we want people to know the market, the library which was closed for refurbishment and the high street in general is open for business.

"It is a tight knit, vibrant community in Brierley Hill and one which likes to shop here rather than go elsewhere – events like this help promote that and give people something different to see."

Events at the market, library and Arena Combat Archery in Little Cottage Street will start from 9am tomorrow (Saturday).