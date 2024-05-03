Thorns Collegiate Academy was handed the latest rating after a visit by the education watchdog in March.

In 2016, prior to joining Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust in 2017, the site was placed into special measures when it was Thorns Community College.

It was then found to be "inadequate" in 2022, after inspectors ruled that safeguarding was not effective, the attendance of pupils was low and teachers did not effectively assess knowledge.

However, upon its most recent visit, inspectors acknowledged the Stockwell Avenue academy had "improved", noting that "many pupils" were happy there and "most" behave well and work hard.

Pupils at Thorns Collegiate Academy are celebrating the improved Ofsted result

In spite of this, the report found that other schoolgoers, including "some older pupils", demonstrated "poor behaviour and language".